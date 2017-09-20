Customs World takes over West Blue Ghana limited

Customs World, a subsidiary of Ports Customs and Free Zones Corporation (PCFC) Dubai, has signed an agreement to take over West Blue Ghana Limited, the company engaged for the provision of the National Single Window and Risk Management System in Ghana.

This agreement formalises the establishment of “Ports & Customs World Ghana Limited.”

As part of the agreement, Customs World International is committed to investing significant resources, including capital, world-class technologies and human expertise in Ghana as they have done in Dubai and other countries.

The implementation of these new systems will be based on a robust risk engine that will improve efficiency in Ghana’s ports and customs operations, thus, increasing revenue to the Government of Ghana and at the same time significantly reducing the cost of doing business in Ghana’s ports.

The takeover by Ports and Customs World Ghana, will automate Customs, Free Zones and Port processes in Ghana and also build Ghana’s capacities through the application of technology and services that will mirror the operational model in Dubai.

This solution will be implemented through segments like the Risk Engine, Mirsal 2, the Client Management System, Smart Applications and the management of free zones and customs warehouses.

Customs World, under the Ports Customs Free Zones Corporation founded DP World which is currently present in 40 countries and 78 ports around the world including Australia, United States of America, United Kingdom, France, Korea, Canada, Belgium, Indonesia, Thailand, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, India and a lot more.

In 2016, Dubai Customs received an award for innovation from the World Customs Organisation which is the highest award for the maturity of a customs organisation.

In 2012, the World Customs Organisation gave them a certificate to recognize them as a benchmark for industry practices citing that “Dubai Customs has an impressive range of IT Systems which can be rightly regarded as World Class in which other Customs Administrations around the world could learn from”

Also, Dubai Customs was ranked 3rd globally by the World Economic Forum’s Burden of Customs Procedure. On an efficiency scale of 1 (inefficient) to 7 (extremely efficient) Dubai scored 6 ahead of the United Kingdom (11th), United States (30th), Korea (44th).

According to the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index, Dubai Customs rose from 27th in 2014 to 13th in 2016, ahead of Canada(14th), France(16th), South Africa(20th), Korea(24th), Malaysia (32nd) and Ghana (88th). Dubai Customs ranked higher than all these countries in customs efficiency, logistical competence, infrastructure and timeliness.

West Blue Ghana Limited welcomed Customs World International’s entry into Ghana as acknowledged by Ms Valentina Mintah, CEO of West Blue Ghana Ltd “In Ghana, we have made significant strides in the last few years with the Ghana National Single Window and in the recent month, the Paperless Programme. Dubai embarked on a similar paperless journey in 2005 and have moved to a fully automated world class award winning system within a short period of time.

“This new combination of Local and Global expertise, taking into consideration Ghana’s own unique trade environment, will ensure we fast track the gains already made in Ghana, for the benefit of the trading community, government and ultimately the citizens of Ghana,” She added.

His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the Chairman and CEO of DP World and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zones Corporation, expressed his enthusiasm about the takeover.

“We are excited about the opportunity to implement fully integrated ports, customs and free zones solution for Ghana which is operationally seamless from end to end to make Ghana’s Ports and Customs Systems the number one in West Africa.”

On his part, Mr. Faisal Eissa Lutfi, CEO of Customs World applauded the agreement and described the takeover as a well-planned step that will advance and boost Customs and Ports efficiency in Ghana.

Mr. Lutfi added that “The Dubai Customs’ experience and its leading role as a modern world class customs administration is a core competency we are willing to share with our partners in Ghana.”

The establishment of Ports and Customs World Ghana Limited will not only transform customs and ports operations, but will further strengthen and augment the government’s drive to make Ghana the number one business destination in the sub-region of West Africa.

Additionally, the improved operational and systems efficiency at the port will increase government revenue and create more jobs for Ghanaians.