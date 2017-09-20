CAF President to grace inaugural Sly Tetteh Legacy Lectures

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine

CAF president Dr Ahmad will be the special guest of honour for the maiden Sly Tetteh Legacy Lectures at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra on Friday evening.

The event put together by SportsLife, an amalgamated group of stakeholders in Ghana sports, to honour the memory of the late visionary football administrator, businessman and philanthropist.

The theme of the lecture is: ”A Pioneering Force: The Legacy of Sly Tetteh.” The maiden edition of the lectures shall focus exclusively on the life of the man who gave the world Baffour Gyan, Michael Essien, Sulley Ali Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah, and Derek Boateng among many others and his impact on our football.

Ghana FA president and Kwesi Nyantakyi who is also CAF vice president, will be the main speaker for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Agent Oliver Arthur has offered to bear the cost of the first Sly Tetteh Legacy Lectures as a token to the late football administrator and agent who inspired him.

”He [Sly Tetteh] was a motivation for me and always aspired to reach his heights in the Football Business,” said Arthur who is agent for Afriyie Acqua (Torino), Richmond Boakye (Red Star Belgrade), Godfred Donsah (Bologna) just to mention a few.

”He was a big brother, a friend and a playmate. Even though, I didn’t get the opportunity to work directly with him, his success in the business really gave me the strength to work harder in been the best in what I do.

”His Legacy indeed need to be celebrated, and this is my little contribution to say thanks for the good work you did and the inspiration it gives some of us to want to push to the highest level.”

Alhaji Ibrahim Tetteh, co-founder of Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals, died on 3 September 2011 while playing football with friends in Cape Coast.

Alhaji had set up academies in Togo and Kenya as he toured the contingent to scout for talents.