Bola Ray to embark on ‘Possibility Tour’ to mentor students

Popular radio and TV presenter, Bola Ray, will be embarking on a project to give hope and encouragement to young ones in Senior High School in their quest to be achievers.

The project which will take the form of a tour to some Senior High Schools in the country will afford accomplished and successful role models in the society share their stories to inspire the youth.

Bola Ray, who is also the CEO of Excellence In Broadcast (EIB) Network, disclosed this in an interview on primetime show, Good Evening Ghana.

“There is going to be the possibility tour which is to give hope to the younger ones. We are going to over 80 schools. We are going there with people like you to Presec your former school, to go out there and talk to them, we will go to St Augustine’s College and of course, we are starting from Accra Academy and then we go to St Marys Girls.” he said.

Bola Ray will on Thursday, September 21, launch his autobiography “It is possible” at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

The book Chronicles his life struggles and achievements, failures and successes from his High School days in Accra Academy to his current status as CEO of one of Ghana’s leading media organisations.

He has had an illustrious media career which includes his experience with Joy FM where he was drive-time host, and then as TV presenter he was the face of TV3’s music-music. He now hosts StarrChat on Starrfm, a subsidiary of EIB network.

The StarrChat host has charged his colleagues in the entertainment industry to go beyond their comfort zone and take interest in furthering their education.

According to him, he decided to do an MBA “to shape the narrative. It’s not just you are a DJ who can play the biennales or the CDs and you are at that level. Let’s get out there and also be on the big stage and talk the big talk”

“look at the people on CNN, they are not just newscaster. They are people who have masters, people who have doctorates, and they can speak to issues and that is what we should encourage ourselves to do. Its good to have a certificate n journalism but we need to broaden our horizon” he explained

The autobiography is part of his 40th birthday celebration.