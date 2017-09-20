Black Queens line up high profile friendly with 2019 Women’s World Cup host France

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-19

The female national team of Ghana, the Black Queens will be involved in a high-profile friendly match with European giants France slated for October 23rd in Paris.

The encounter will form part of the Black Queens preparatory plans for the 2019 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

France, who will be hosting the tournament, are also using the match prepare for the global showpiece.

The Black Queens were the first senior team to qualify for the World Cup in 1999 and has been successful in recent times winning the All Africa games and placing third at the Africa Women’s Champions.

Both Ghana and France have never met at the senior level, but the pair faced each other at the youth levels with the latest being at the FIFA under-20 world cup in Papua New Guinea last year, the game ended 2-2.

The game will be a stern test for new coach Mas Ud Didi Dramani, who will be hoping to restore the team’s battered image from their last high-profile friendly against Germany where they lost by 11-0.