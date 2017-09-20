Black Princesses Coach Yussif Basigi optimistic about World Cup qualification

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-19

Coach of the female national under-20 team, the Black Princesses of Ghana Yusif Basigi is confident of the side’s chances against Algeria in the World Cup qualifier.

The Black Princesses will face Algeria on Friday in the first leg of the qualifiers for France 2018. The team left Accra on Tuesday for Algiers.

Ahead of the tip to the North African country Yussif Basigi says the team will make it to the next round of the competition, he told Ghanacrusader,com

“We respect our opponents and you would have to respect your opponent to get prepared for them. We are not underestimating our opponent and hopefully we shall edge them and progress to the next round which am highly optimistic about,” Basigi told Ghanacrusader.com

”The government has been very supportive and the Sports Minister has assured them various packages we are able to qualify,” he added.

The Black Princesses will be hoping to make it to another edition of the FIFA world Cup after representing Africa at Papua New Guinea.