BBnZ Live targets campuses | Entertainment 2017-09-20

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-20

play videoKwame Blay, BBnZ Live founding member <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505896281_43_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A founding member of BBnZ Live, Kwame Blay has indicated that the label intends touring various campuses with its artistes in order to build a solid fan base.

Speaking at an event to brief the media on a project by Kojo-Cue and Lil Shaker, Tuesday, Kwame Blay stated that although the audience appeal for both artistes and other signees on campuses is impressive, the label will organize shows by way of promoting the album and winning more fans.

“This project is the first of its kind… It was a pleasure for us to be part of it. We have a few things that we’re trying to do. We are definitely going to do a campus tour this year,” he noted.

Touching on the motivation behind the 12-track album titled, ‘Pen and Paper’, Kojo-Cue said it was inspired by the love for hip-pop.

“It’s titled ‘Pen and Paper’ because when you write on a paper, you mean what you are saying so that was the whole idea behind it. We went into this album not to make hits, not to get songs that will be played on radio every day. It’s just to make songs that we know our fans will love and enjoy,” said Kojo-Cue.