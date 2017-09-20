Awudu Issaka likens Winful Cobbinah to Mohammed Polo

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Former Ghana international Awudu Issah has equated Hearts of Oak livewire Winful Cobbinah to Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu.

According to him, the Black Stars ‘B’ midfielder has what it takes to be the next Atsu in the Black Stars senior team ”just that he needs a bit of time to develop us a complete player”.

Cobbinah, together with teammate Thomas Abbey, have become the main targets of some local clubs, with media reports suggesting the Phobians bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko are ready to break the bank to lure the duo to Kumasi.

Though Awudu Issah says it would be good for Cobbinah to switch camp to Kotoko, he believes the highly rated player still needs time to reach his peak.

Speaking in an interview with Abusua Sports Arena on Abusua 96.5 FM he said”Cobbinah has a very good future just that he needs some secret advice from some former players I mean the legends because if you look at his natural left it depicts that of Mohammed Polo and Atsu”.

At this time ladies will start chasing him and so he needs to stay away from them and focus on his career and become one of the best in future.”.

He added ”For me I think he can replace Atsu in future in the Black Stars team since he’s young so he should take his time and develop well without being swollen headed despite the continuous praises from Ghanaians”.