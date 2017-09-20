Amidaus Professionals chief Baba Gedo wants Ghana FA boss to step down

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-20

Alhaji Baba Gedo has confessed to bribing match officials for several years <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505928627_986_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Amidaus Professionals President Alhaji Baba Gedo is eager to see the back of Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi, insisting he must not to seek re-election when his tenure expires in 2019.

Gedo, who has confessed bribing referees to influence the outcome of matches for several years, is eager to see the back of the FIFA Council member.

He claims there is massive public resentment against the CAF 1st vice president and wants him to bow out after 2019.

He wants Nyantakyi to heed to the calls of the masses to protect his legacy in Ghana football.

“Nyantakyi has done his best for our football. If he hasn’t done anything at all, he’s been able to qualify us to three World Cups, which is a great achievement but it’s time to call it a day,” Gedo asserted on Happy FM.

“I don’t think he has nothing new under his sleeves to help our football again. Life has taught me that you can be an intellectual person but when luck dessert you, your knowledge will mean nothing.”

“His luck towards the Black Stars looks gloomy now, and I don’t think he can have it back hence it’s time to let someone else take up the mantle.”