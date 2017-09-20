Amidaus chief Baba Gedo confesses paying hefty bribes to referees in Ghana

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Amidaus Professionals chief Alhaji Baba Gedo has brazenly revealed he’s one of the destroyers of football in the country after making a shocking revelation of investing more than 10,000 Ghana cedis into bribing referees.

In the most damning admission yet about the scale of corruption being perpetuated by ‘nation wreckers’, the self-confession has indicted the businessman and exposed him as an obnoxious character who influence the outcome of league matches and later blame the Ghana Football Association of nourishing the malaise.



The tough-talking football administrator has exposed himself as a ‘nation wrecker’ who is part of corrupt ringleaders who influence outcome of matches by bribing referees.



Gedo has been a fierce critic of the Ghana FA claiming the federation is corrupt but appears to have nailed his own coffin by admitting to the scandalous allegations.



He confessed he paid the backhanders to match officials during his side’s stint in the Premier League.



He told Accra-based Happy FM on Wednesday: “I paid bribes to referees on countless occasions during our time time in the Premier League,” he shamelessly revealed”No football administrator in Ghana can run away from this fact. I used to pay fat bribes to referees but I’ve stopped now because I didn’t benefit from it. I once paid 10,000



“What’s pissed me off is you’ll pay the bribe and the referee’s will still go ahead and rob you, which means he has collected bribe from your opponents as well, so at the end of the day it’s them [referees] who benefit,” Gedo deduced.

GHANAsoccernet.com revealed last year that several referees are in the pockets of many club owners yet turn anticlockwise to accuse the FA of festering the shameful act.

Some of these crooked football officials have consistently battered and bruised the image of the Ghana FA while been the major architects in the damning and disgraceful acts.

The action of football characters like the Amidaus Professionals President has caused the FA’s brand, reputation and business relationships.

The Ghana Premier League is suffocating under financial stress largely due to perceived corruption with the FA targeted as the major culprits.

But it’s emerging some crook characters who are masquerading as club owners are rather instrumental in stifling the growth of the game in the West African nation.

Amidaus Professionals were plunged from the Ghana top-flight after the 2013/2014 season and have failed to chart their way back- maybe he has run out of funds.