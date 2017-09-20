Amaarae releases ‘Lonely’ | Music 2017-09-20

Music of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: Mutombo

Born in New York and raised between Atlanta and Accra, 23 year old singer, songwriter, producer and engineer, Amaarae is an artist who describes herself and her sound as an eclectic blend of bold, yet sexy lyricism and longing vulnerable melodies.

The polarizing combination of uninhibited wordplay and Amaarae’s small yet alluring vocals are what makes this young woman so shocking to listen to, yet one cannot help but fall prey to the fierce expression of lust, pain, and love lost in the singer’s music.

Here, the artist presents herself in the most intimate setting possible, her living room – performing her song “Lonely”. Lonely is available for streaming via Amaarae’s soundcloud.

Her upcoming project Sex, Heartbreak & The Beach will be available on all streaming platforms in late October.

Stream amaarae’s music via soundcloud.com/amaarae

