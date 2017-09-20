All set for inaugural Sly Tetteh Legacy Lectures on Friday in Accra

The Sly Tetteh Legacy Lectures will be held at the Tang Palace Hotel <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505883633_991_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

CAF president Dr Ahmad will be the special guest of honour for the maiden Sly Tetteh Legacy Lectures in Accra on Friday at the Tang Palace Hotel.

The event put together by SportsLife, an amalgamated group of stakeholders in Ghana sports, to honour the memory of the late visionary football administrator, businessman and philanthropist.

The maiden edition of the lectures shall focus exclusively on the life of the man who gave the world Baffour Gyan, Michael Essien, Sulley Ali Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah, and Derek Boateng among many others and his impact on our football.

Ghana FA president and Kwesi Nyantakyi who is also CAF vice president, will be the main speaker for the occasion.

