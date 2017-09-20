African City’s Nicole Amarteifio picks up AAI award

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

The Africa – America Institute (AAI) has awarded the creator, producer and director of the TV show An African City, Nicole Amarteifio with the 2017 leadership in African Media and Arts Award.

The award was presented to her yesterday September 19, 2017 in New York at the institute’s 33rd Annual Awards Gala.

Nicole Amarteifio is “building a TV empire in Accra with the goal of redefining how the world sees African women. Nicole Amarteifio has become a symbol for the future of African entertainment,” the institute said.

Receiving her award Madam Amarteifio commended the institute for their work and paid tribute to her parents for the roles they played in supporting her through her journey.

“Thank you to those decision makers back in 1966 because your impact lives on. I want to thank my father for all the time he spent in the basement watching plays that I had written and directed and acted in, with my brothers and cousins and all the kids in the neighbourhood,” she said.

Nicole Amarteifio was awarded alongside the President Nana Akufo – Addo and the people of Ghana, Bozoma Saint John, the Chief Brand Officer for Uber.

She was presented with the Innovation and Technology and the Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia who was also presented with the African Business Leader Award.

Founded in 1953, The Africa-America Institute is a premier U.S.-based international organization dedicated to strengthening human capacity of Africans and promoting the continent’s development through higher education and skills training, convening activities, program implementation and management.

AAI raises funds to provide scholarships to smart and under-resourced students to attend top-performing African universities and develops programs that focus on increasing the skills of the next generation of African youth so that they become globally competitive.

AAI alumni are at the forefront of Africa’s public, non-profit, and private sectors.

The Gala supports AAI’s efforts to strengthen the human capacity of Africans and to promote enlightened engagement between Africa and America through education, skills training, dialogue and special events.

The award ceremony brought together diplomats, international and senior US government officials, business and civil society leaders, educators, philanthropists, journalists and other prominent figures.