A-G report exposes rot at Judiciary

Ghana’s Judiciary has been caught in another web of financial malfeasance and corrupt acts, with the 2015 Auditor General’s report indicting officers of the service in shady deals running into millions of Ghana cedis.

Among some of the infractions include shoddy construction works totaling in excess of GHS1 million. Despite the huge sum sunk into those projects at Winneba and Kasoa in the Central Region, the courts could barely be accessed due to visible cracks on the structures, some two years after they were constructed.

The report also revealed that former staff of the Attorney General’s Department had been paid GHS 92,000 in unearned salaries.

The report further exposed the inability of the Judicial Service to reconcile bank lodgements. The magnitude of the malfeasances forced members of the Public Accounts Committee to hold today’s session with the Judicial Service on camera.

Some members of the Committee who wouldn’t want to go on record have been left upset at the level of infractions uncovered and are pushing for stringent punishments on those found culpable.

