West Ham United still waiting for a work permit for Joseph Anang

English Premier League side West Ham United are working round the clock to secure Ghanaian goalkeeper Joseph Anang a work permit.

Anang started his youth career at his native Danbort FC before joining Ghanaian top-tier side Wa Allstars FC.

A goalkeeper who highlights his kicking and reflexes as his main strengths, Anang ?reportedly made a positive impression on both players and coaches alike while on trial with the east London side.

He finally signed a three-year deal with the Hammer in August and the club has slapped in an offer for a work permit.

He has been training with the first team as back up to Joe Hart and Adrian at the club’s Rush Green training complex in Romford.

