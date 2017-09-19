We’ll open the “dark history” of J.B Danquah and co – Anyidoho

President Akufo-Addo has opened a fresh debate that he cannot win following his decision to tamper with history, Deputy General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Koku Anyidoho has said.

The birthday of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, on September 21, will now be marked as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day. Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s birthday was originally observed as Founder’s Day.

A statement from the Presidency at the weekend noted that August 4, is “obviously the most appropriate day to signify our recognition and appreciation of the collective efforts of our forebears towards the founding of a free, independent Ghana.”

But Anyidoho irked by the development noted on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM that “21st September is a special Day on the AU calendar, the AU has adopted it and Nana Akufo-Addo cannot go and change it on the AU calendar. All over Africa, All over the Black race, Nkrumah was a leader and the light of the emancipation struggle…so Nana Akufo-Addo cannot come and foist J.B Danquah on anybody; the history is clear.”

He said the attempt by the President to clandestinely rewrite history will trigger the debate about the dark history of J.B Danquah and co.

“When they say Kwame Nkrumah never dies..Nana Akufo-Addo is going to allow Nkrumah to live even beyond expectation, because he has opened a debate that he cannot win. He has started a debate that will now allow us to tell the true and sordid story of Joseph Boakye Danquah. We shall tell the true sordid story; the dark history of J.B Danquah, Edward Akudo-Addo, Busia and co, how they were traitors sold out to the CIA and supported the 1966 coup. They are traitors. Akufo-Addo should actually be on his knees begging for pardon for his Father, Busia, J.B Danquah and co and not trying to foist them on us as the people who fought for Independence for Ghana. So we shall tell the story. Akufo-Addo will not mislead a certain generation of children and make them believe that he’s introduced something called the free SHS and that a certain J.B Danquah is the founder of Ghana. The tribal bigotry will not work “

The Founder’s Day debate was rekindled in 2017, when President Akufo-Addo delivered his speech at Ghana’s 60th independence anniversary parade in the capital, Accra.

Many especially from the opposition front expressed outrage at the turn of events and contended that the President’s address was a skewed account of Ghana’s history to suit his father, Edward Akufo-Addo and uncle, J.B. Danquah who were part of the independence struggle.