WAFU Cup: Nigeria were better than us, admits Ghana coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-19

Maxwell Konadu

Ghana coach Maxwell Konadu couldn’t help but admit that the Black Stars B lost to a better team after seeing his side outclassed 2-0 by Nigeria’s Super Eagles in Monday’s final group match in the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations tournament.

The Black Stars B failed to replicate their impressive form that saw them account for Guinea and Mali to confirm their semi-final slot as the Super Eagles ran rampant with goals from Anthony Okpotu and Peter Moses doing the damage.

“It wasn’t the best of games for us and I must congratulate Nigeria for their performance, they showed much determination,” Konadu said.

“They looked hungrier and I think they deserved to victory, we came into the game with a plan, but we were forced to make an early substitution after Isaac Twum got injured.”

The victory was enough to secure Nigeria’s place in the last four of the tournament and head coach Salisu Yusif praised the efficiency of his team.

“Against Ghana, we took our chances,” said the Super Eagles coach.

“In the first half, we couldn’t score. In the second half, our first two chances we scored the goals and we still missed some two chances,

“Like I told you earlier, it’s all about taking your chances and doing the right things at the right time and you can win the game.”

Ghana will face the second best team in Group B on Thursday, September 21 at the Cape Coast Stadium in the first semi-final of the day.