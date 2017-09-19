WAFU Cup: Nigeria coach Salisu Yusif lauds team’s efficiency in Ghana win

Second half goals from Anthony Okpotu and Peter Moses handed Nigeira 2-0 win over Ghana <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505822430_680_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Nigeria coach Salisu Yusif praised the efficiency of his team as they beat hosts Ghana 2-0 on Monday, September 18 in their last Group A match to reach the last four of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.

Second half goals from Anthony Okpotu and Peter Moses in a spate of three minutes swiftly improved their fortunes.

The Super Eagles had drawn their opening two matches in the group phase and needed a win to remain in the competition.

Nigeria’s positive response excites head coach Yusuf who made five changes to the starting line-up that faced Guinea.

“Against Ghana we took our chances,” said the Super Eagles coach.

“In the first half we couldn’t score. In the second half, our first two chances we scored the goals and we still missed some two chances.

“Like I told you earlier, it’s all about taking your chances and doing the right things at the right time and you can win the game.”

Nigeria are billed to the play the Group B leaders on Thursday, September 21 at the Cape Coast Stadium in the second semifinal on the day.

