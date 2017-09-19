Vicent Atingah credits Maxwell Konadu for ruthless form

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Black Stars B defender, Vicent Atingah, has lauded the effort by head coach Maxwell Konadu, for giving him the confidence to play at the top level.

The Hearts defender has been ruthless for Ghana in the ongoing 2017 WAFU Cup Of Nations and has one goal to his credit.

According to the highly experienced defender, the coach has been very instrumental in his play having motivated him to give out his best for the national team.

“It is my coach who has build my confidence to play at this level, he has motivated me through out this tournament, and I give the credit to him with regards to my blistering form,” Atingah said in an interview.

Meanwhile, reports in the media landscape suggest that, Atingah is been monitored by scouts at this year’s tournament and has been linked with a move away from the Ghana Premier League.