Stonebwoy not worried about performing on ‘plywood’ stage

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-09-19

Stonebwoy <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505786962_931_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Internationally renowned Ghanaian dance hall artist, Stonebwoy, has stated that he’s not ashamed about performing on a plywood stage after Ghanaians made an uproar about the issue.

After a footage of Stonebwoy performing on a plywood stage went viral, some Ghanaians expressed a sense of disappointment at what they saw as Stonebwoy stooping too low, especially considering his international brand.

Responding to his critics in a recent interview with 4Syte TV, Stonebwoy’s stated that he was happy to have performed there because, this being the second year, the event is still in its infancy and he wants be able to say that he was there at the beginning.

“I saw that article also because I am very active on social media. I felt the person just wanted to say something because stages are built and these are young people who are trying to build something,” he stated.