Stonebwoy dances to Shatta Wale’s song

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-09-19

Stonebwoy dancing to Shatta Wale's performance

Once upon a time, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale had each other’s back. Before the seeming beef between the two dancehall artistes, there was love, affection, and support for each other’s art.

A viral video on YouTube shows Stonebwoy dancing to Shatta Wale’s performance at 4syte music video awards in 2015.

Fans of both Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have been putting pressure on their artistes to come up with a tune together but to no avail.

Meanwhile, both artistes have denied any beef between them. But Stonebwoy in an interview has alleged that he poses a threat to Shatta Wale in the music industry, thus the reason for his unwarranted attacks on him.

Stonebwoy opined that Shatta Wale rides on their “beef” to remain relevant in the music industry as well as sustain his movement.