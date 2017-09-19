Shatta Wale endorses Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ song

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah has finally thrown his support behind Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ song.

Through his Facebook post, the ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker claimed only God can bless the artiste for making such a song go viral.

“Patapaa One Corner, No video, No airplay, Street Support…, Only God can do this no be man…” he said.

Meanwhile, Shata Wale prayed he successfully climbs the ladder to the limelight.

“God bless the real ones and fire burn the fake ones… One Corner is my song…” he added.

