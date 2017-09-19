Richard Boateng named in Supersport United squad for Chippa United clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-19

Ghana defender Richard Kissi Boateng has been named in the Supersport United starting lineup for the clash against Chippa United in the Absa Premier League.

SuperSport United resume Absa Premiership matters with a clash against Chippa United this evening.

Eric Tinkler’s charges were involved the CAF Confederation Cup, as they played out a goalless draw against ZESCO United.

SuperSport were victorious in their last league fixture, having defeated Platinum Stars 2-0.

Chippa United, meanwhile, will be searching for a return to winning ways after they failed to win their last two matches in the league.

The Tshwane outfit find themselves laying in the seventh spot, while the Chilli Boys are placed 11th.

Here’s how they line up:

SuperSport: 30. Williams, 18. Nhlapo, 29. Gould, 4. Mashamaite, 2. Boateng, 8. Furman, 24. Mbule, 21. Myeni, 23. Mnyamane, 11. Brockie, 10. Nkhatha. Chippa: 1. Akpeyi, 7. Mako, 5. Konqobe, 2.Okwuosa, 17. Maphanga, 15. Zuke, 27. Mabaso, Mvelase, 32. Lentjies, 9. Sekola, 4. Macheke.