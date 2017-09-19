Reggie’s wife, Kwaku Manu, Funny Face go crazy over ‘One Corner’

play videoKumawood actor Kwaku Manu ,Funny Face and Reggie’s wife were not let out of the fun <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505834282_639_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Patapaa’s smash hit single ‘One Corner’ has taken Ghana by storm.

Arguably the biggest song in the country, people go crazy either perching on objects, go under cars while others isolate themselves on the ground.

Several celebrities have recorded themselves enjoying the dance craze.

Zilla Limann, wife of Hiplife ‘Grand papa’, could not help herself when a DJ dropped the song at a party recently.

She quickly dashed under a table on bended knees gyrating to the song.

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu and comedian Funny Face were not let out of the fun.

