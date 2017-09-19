‘Rawlings is an NPP agent in NDC’

Former Ashanti Regional Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Muhammad Sani is accusing former president Jerry John Rawlings of being ‘a paid agent of the New Patriotic Party.’

According to Alhaji Sani who is aspiring to be the next Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NDC, the actions of former president show he is against the progress of the party he founded.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Abusua FM, Alhaji Sani suggested ‘the party should forget about the existence of Rawlings and chart a new course since he has now turned to be an avowed enemy of the party.’

He was speaking in response to reports quoting the former president as saying it will be difficult to unseat president Akufo Addo after just four years at the presidency.

Alhaji Sani said, “Kwame, I think we must stop glorifying Rawlings henceforth because he is a paid agent of the NPP and we must deal with him like a traitor.”

“We have created a monster in Rawlings and he is now tormenting us…Rawlings cannot even claim to be the sole founder of the NDC.”

“Kwame, at the time we founded NDC, Rawlings was still in the military and so couldn’t have founded a political party,” he revealed.

“There are lots of founders. I am not saying Jerry John Rawlings is not a founding member but he is not the only founder of NDC. We have founders everywhere so he alone cannot claim to be a sole founder.”

Alhaji Muhammad Sani is therefore calling on members of the NDC to ignore Jerry John Rawlings and concetrate on returning the party to power.