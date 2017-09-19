Prosecute A Plus now – Abronye demands

The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe is demanding the immediate prosecution of musician, Kwame Asare Obeng, known in showbiz as Kwame A Plus for deceit of public officers.

The prosecution of the vociferous musician turned politician, Abronye DC as Kwame Baffoe is known insisted is necessary to serve as deterrence to others.

“The Constitution says deceit of public officer is a crime and A Plus made the police go on a wild goose chase so he should be prosecuted for that to serve as a deterrent to others…,” he charged.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police yesterday revealed that the musician, failed to provide evidence to back his claims that two Deputy Chiefs of Staff are corrupt and receive bribe.

A Plus last month in three separate facebook posts claimed Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye are “stupid” using swear words to challenge the two to confront him and he will expose them for their “arrogance” and “requests” making on persons who wanted to see the president.

The artiste who was giving an overview of the 7-month old administration said: “NPP delegates congress……7 months of NPP government. So far so good except appointing some very corrupt official including the two very stupid chief of staffs. It is amazing how Nana was able to appoint two thieves whose level of stupidity is the same.”

But President Nana Akufo-Addo who reiterated his commitment to fighting corruption and during the party’s delegate conference warned those making allegations against any of his men to be ready to substantiate them because he is not going to shield anyone.

He subsequently referred the claims to the CID for thorough investigations but it turned out the claims by the musician were baseless and lacked merit.

“The allegation of corruption of was found to be baseless, unsubstantiated and without credibility,” the CID said.

And Abronye DC commenting on this on Adom News Tuesday said the musician must be prosecuted for telling lies about honourable men.