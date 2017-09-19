Over 100 students benefit from Karpowership bursary scheme

Karpowership Ghana Company Limited, for the second consecutive year, has offered a scholarship to 102 brilliant but needy students in the Tema Manhean Community.

The beneficiaries were selected across five different schools: Manhean Presbyterian Primary A and B schools, Manhean TMA JHS 1 and 2 schools, and the Manhean Community Primary School.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Sandra Amarquaye, Communication Specialist for Karpowership Ghana, said the act was carried out in consonance with Karpowership’s objective of addressing the educational needs of school children in its catchment area of operation.

“At Karpowership, we have adopted the culture of extending a hand to the communities in which we operate, and the field of education is one area we hold dear.

“Knowing fully well that some brilliant students quit school due to lack of resources, we have taken it upon ourselves to see to the education of such students,” she said.

Last year, Karpowership, in addition to offering the scholarship, distributed school supplies to about two thousand students of the Manhean Cluster of Schools.

The company also adopted the Manhean JHS Computer Laboratory and furnished it with 30 computers 30 and everything needed to make a modern computer laboratory functional.

The Head Teachers of the various schools expressed gratitude for the gesture.

They explained that the beneficiaries of the bursary scheme are conscious of the opportunity given them, so they constantly put in effort to keep up their grades, in order to remain beneficiaries of the scheme.

“We are grateful for the stance Karpowership has taken on education. Last year, you helped our students, and some of them have graduated to the next cycle of their education. But for Karpowership, some students may not have gone through the academic year,” Headmaster of Manhean TMA JHS 1, Ransford Nunoo, said.

Louis Ago Mensah, a parent of one of the beneficiaries also expressed her excitement about the work Karpowership has been doing in the community.

“I am happy that my son and other children can be in school because of the scholarship. I pray that they continue to do this for the children because they are the future of the nation.”

Since the commencement of its operations in Ghana in 2015, Karpowership has been supporting the Tema community in the areas of education, health, and economic empowerment.