Our target is to win WAFU Cup of Nations – Winful Cobbinah

Winful Cobbinah has reiterated Ghana’s desire to win the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations on home soil.

The Hearts of Oak talisman made his debut last Thursday and was influential in the Black Stars’ 2-0 win over Guinea which sent them to the summit of Group A.

Ghana’s improved performance has revived their tournament winning chances and Cobbinah is confident they can be champions.

A sweet second-half long-range strike from Winful Cobbinah was enough for the Ghana to beat Mali 1-0 on Saturday to pick the maximum points and go top of Group A with six points.

“Yes that is our target and we will do everything possible to win it,” he said in a post-match interview.

“It is still early days to say we are the best to win the tournament, there are good teams also in there.

Ghana and Nigeria were in Group A action at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium as of press time yesterday.

The Stars had already booked a place in the semi-final stage of the competition and would face the second-placed team in Group B.

