Nigerians go crazy over Bisa Kdei’s ‘Brother Brother’

Firstly, it seems Ghanaian music is crawling its way into the Nigerian market once again.

My fact is that, Nigerian presenters, DJs, Musicians and social media tweets have proven to me that the current top three Ghanaian musicians in Nigeria are Stonebwoy, Bisa Kdei and Sarkodie, with “Higher”, “Brother Brother” and “Adonai” respectively. However, for me to choose which one tops the other was a bit difficult but I finally got a result.

After hearing from my sources, I concluded by comparing tweets and hashtags from Nigeria for these songs. I realised “Brother Brother ” by Bisa Kdei is the biggest Ghanaian music in Nigeria.

I was a bit surprised to see the tweets about “brother brother” because basically, most people in Nigeria keep requesting for this song and checking their population, I can only imagine how big it is.

Bisa Kdei should better prepare and go to Nigeria for some gigs and connects because I feel this is his season. His current song which is also similar to “Brother Brother” titled “Sister Girl” is in addition enjoying airplay too.

As a matter of fact, Bisa Kdei understands the use of indigenous instruments comparing his songs to other Ghanaian songs.

From tweets by some Nigerian citizens, most people are in love with Bisa Kdei’s “Brother Brother” but the funny part is, they seem not to understand the language, yet they are attached to it.

This is a typical example that good music is not limited by language. I can imagine that mood where you don’t understand the musician but you are crazy about the song and want to dance your feet off.

Talking to one of the biggest presenters in Nigeria, he confessed that Nigerians are obsessed with “Brother Brother”.

Days ago, one of Nigeria’s top artiste, Adekunle Gold, tweeted that Bisa Kdei’s “Brother Brother” is his favourite song. He did send out series of tweets on how the song is becoming Nigerian’s latest addiction.