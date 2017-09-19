NDC had no one to match Bawumia – Tony Aidoo

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Ghana’s former Ambassador to the Netherlands, Dr Tony Aidoo says Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was really a problem for the NDC to handle in the 2016 election.

According to him, the then vice presidential candidate of the NPP was the Achilles’ heel of the NDC despite his flaws in some economic matters.

Dr. Tony Aidoo in his first interview with TV3 after returning from his diplomatic assignment noted that the NDC had no one to match the former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana economic analysis.

He stressed that; the NDC’s communication team must have people with “historical recall” and “administrative memory” to counter Dr Bawumia’s in the next elections.”

“What I missed was the inability of the NDC communication team to bring out the facts so as to challenge the comparative analysis that Dr Bawumia was making,” he noted.

“Dr Bawumia was the Achilles’ heel of the NDC. Not only for the 2016 elections but he started way back in 2012,” he added.

Dr. Tony Aidoo however noted that, Dr. Bawumia’s flaws were that “He ignored the fact that for the most part of the Kufuor administration, the eight years was virtually carried by donor financial support. All the social interventions that Kufuor implemented were donor supported.”

” . . At the time our national debt was about 6.8 billion dollars. In effect, our debt-to-GDP ratio certainly dropped sharply so on what grounds can Bawumia compare that an economy that was virtually carried by donor financial support was managed better than an economy that did not have those support?” he sought to know.