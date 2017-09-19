Mzbel launches attacks on journalist

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-09-19

Mzbel

Controversial musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel has lashed out at a popular journalist, Halifax Ansah Addo over a news publication she feels wasn’t fair to her.

According to her, the editor of the Publisher Newspaper is a “lazy grown man” who feeds on negative news to sustain his business. Mzbel who has been on record for her public pronouncement that he has slept with the chairman of the UT group of companies, Kofi Amoabeng for many times, this week made a surprised U-turn, claiming she lied about the entire matter.

The publisher newspaper in a publication on Monday took on the sensational musician in a front page publication to nail her to the world. This appears to have angered the singer who took to her social media page to launch a scattering attack on the editor labeling him as a gay.