Music and fashion galore at 2017 Ghana Music Awards UK

Reggie N Bollie won Best UK Based Ghanaian International Artist award

The 2017 edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK came off last Saturday at the Gaumont Palace (Dominion Centre), 9 The Broadway, High Road, Wood Green, London N22 6DS.

The biggest names in entertainment were in London for the iconic award show. The event witnessed sizzling performances from Bariama Sidney, Sherifa Guru, Kumi Guitar, Obibini, Kwamz & Flava and among others.

Below is the official list of nominees and winners:

1 – African Artist Of The Year Winner: Mr Eazi

2 – UK Based Ghanaian DJ Of The Year Winner: DJ Fiifi

3 – New Artist Of The Year Winner: Ebony

4 – Best UK Based Ghanaian International Artist Winner: Reggie N Bollie

5 – Music Producer Of The Year Winner: Willis Beatz

6 – Best Music Video Winner: Pain Killer – Sarkodie ft. Runtown

7 – Best Rapper Of The Year Winner: Sarkodie

8 – Most Popular Song Of The Year Winner: Time Aso – Sidney and Onaapo – Nacee ft. Dee Aja

9 – Collaboration Of The Year Winner: Taking Over – Shatta Wale ft. Militants

10 – Artist Of The Year Winner: Shatta Wale

11 – UK Based Afrobeats Artist Of The Year Winner: Kwamz & Flava

12 – Afro-Pop Song Artist Of The Year Winner: Taking Over – Shatta Wale ft. Militants

15 – Traditional Artiste Of The Year Winner: Sherifa Gunu

16 – UK Based Afrobeats Song Of The Year Winner: Dun Talking – Kojo Funds ft. Abra Cadabra

17 – UK Based Artiste Of The Year Winner: Eugy

18 – UK Based New Artist Of The Year Winner: Belly Squad

19 – UK Based New Uncovered Artist Of The Year Winner: Anda Da Rida

20 – UK Based Producer/Engineer Of The Year Winner: DJ Julz

21 – Gospel Song Of The Year Winner: Yewo Nyame A Yewo Adze – Nacee ft. Ernest Opoku

22 – Gospel Artist Of The Year Winner: Joe Mettle

24 – Best UK Based Gospel Song Of The Year Winner: It will Come to Pass – Sarah Clark

25 – Best UK Based Gospel Album Of The Year Winner: Eden Na Menye Ma Wo – Amankwah Tiah

26 – Best UK Based New Gospel Artist Of The Year Winner: Hannah A Donkor

27 – UK Based Influential Gospel Artist Of The Year Winner: Louisa Annan

28 – Hip-Life Song Of The Year Winner: Sarkodie – RSN (Rich Nigga Sh*t)

29 – High Life Song Of The Year Winner: Confession – Kofi Kinaata

30 – High Life Artist Of The Year Kofi Kinaata

31 – Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist Of The Year Winner: Sarkodie

32 – Hip Hop Song Of The Year Winner: M.anifest – God MC

33 – Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year Winner: People Dey – Stonebwoy

34 – Reggae/Dancehall Artist Of The Year Winner: Shatta Wale

35 – Best Group Of The Year Winner: VVIP

36 – Lifetime achievement Award Afro Moses – Ghana and Mr Dennis Tawiah – Akwaaba UK