Mahama must distance himself from Appiah Stadium’s attacks on Rawlings – Kankam

Editor of the pro-NDC Newspaper, The Informer Andy Kankam has urged ex President John Mahama to condemn NDC activist, Appiah Stadium’s consistent attacks on the person of the founder of the party and former President, J.J Rawlings, if he’s not behind the reprehensible act.

Appiah Stadium an avowed loyalist of ex President John Mahama, has since the NDC’s humiliating defeat in the December 2016 election, mounted a sustained attack on ex President Rawlings accusing him of contributing hugely to the party’s defeat.

He last week stated that ex president Rawlings has shown how politically immature he is, after he[Rawlings] declared that his own party the NDC will not win the 2020 election.

Ex President Rawlings on Friday expressed confidence that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will do more than one term in power.

“These people think they can unseat this man [Akufo-Addo] in 2020?” the former military ruler quizzed in an interaction with the CEO of EIB Network, Bola Ray (Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi), when the latter called on him to officially invite him to the launch of his biography come September 21, 2017.

“You think it’s not possible?” Bola Ray asked. NPP? After only four years? No!” Rawlings stressed.

But speaking to Kasapa News, Appiah Stadium stated that despite Mr Rawlings’ having the opportunity to govern the country for nineteen consistent years, he still has a huge deficit in political maturity.

“Rawlings doesn’t cease to amaze people, this same Bola Ray also visited ex President Kufuor who’s full of wisdom few days ago, but we never heard him[Kufuor] say anything bad about the NPP. He could have spoken about the bad deeds of Kandahar boys, Delta Force and the rest, but he never went that way. You [Rawlings] ruled for 19 years as against Kufour’s 8 years but whenever you speak you cause problems for your own party, [NDC], whereas Kufuor’s statements are always enriched with wisdom, giving good advice to the NPP.

But speaking to Fiifi Banson on Anopa Kasapa, Andy Kankam stated that ex President Mahama will do himself and his political future a lot of good if he distances himself from the unwarranted attacks by Appiah Stadium.

“If he knows nothing about what Appiah Stadium has been doing, especially his recent vituperation on the Founder, he should come out and distance himself from him. People are watching, these are the same people who caused the NDC’s defeat, Appiah Stadium who’s an opportunistand Co who jump on air and make all sorts of comments insulting party elders and in the process annoying our own party people in the Ashanti Region.

Former President John Mahama is a member of the Council of Elders of the NDC and so if another member of that same council is being insulted by his loyalist, I’m humbly requesting him to distance himself from Appiah Stadium.