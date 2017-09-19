Lifestyle: 6 ways to make your sperm stronger, faster, and more fertile

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

2017-09-19

Smoking cigarettes and marijuana can cause oxidative stress and damage your sperm

Nowadays, more couples are struggling with the conception of a new life.

Among the reasons may be poor mobility, that is, sperm motility.

This cognition can be frustrating, especially for men.

Using the following tips, you can contribute to solving this problem.

AVOID THE MOBILE PHONES

According to a Cleveland Clinic study, men who used their phones more had decreased sperm mobility, perhaps because of these phones’ electromagnetic waves.

STOP SMOKING

This conclusion was confirmed by a recent study in the journal Human Reproduction found that smoking marijuana can change the size and shape of the sperm as well.

MORE EXERCISING

Exercise raises your testosterone and that helps you make sperm.

Yet excessive exercise or overtraining can deplete vitamins and stored hormones. You have to find the right balance.

CONSUME POMEGRANATE

Instead of taking testosterone to boost the hormone, pomegranate seeds are a better alternative because they’re a natural aromatase inhibitor, which prevents testosterone from being converted into estrogen.

AVOID STRESSFUL SITUATIONS

If you’re constantly stressed out or not getting enough sleep, it can take a toll on your adrenal glands, which affects sperm production.

Make time to relax, sleep an extra hour and have fun with your buddies and your spouse.

WEAR COMFORTABLE UNDERWEAR

Cotton underwear or even no underwear at all occasionally can help sperm production.