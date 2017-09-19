KATH receives infusion pumps to improve pediatric care

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), the nation’s second largest referral facility, has taken delivery of infusion pumps to help improve the quality of pediatric care.

This would enable fluids – medication and substances containing nourishments essential for growth and maintenance of life – to be introduced into the body of the infant on admission, in the right amount, and in a controlled manner.

It was a donation from Toyota Ghana Company Limited.

Managing Director of the car dealership, Mr. Takuya Kajiura, who donated the equipment indicated that being a good corporate citizen, his company was eager to be part of the effort at promoting access to quality healthcare. He said it was for this reason that the company had over the years made similar donations to other facilities including Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Ridge Hospital, and the Kaneshie Polyclinic.

Mr. Kajiura pledged further assistance to KATH to bring healing to the sick. He underlined the need to give serious attention to pediatric healthcare and said that was critical to achieving the sustainable development goal (SDG) on reducing infant mortality and related challenges.

Dr. John Adabie-Appiah of the KATH Pediatric Intensive Care Unit said the gift was a welcomed relief and could not have come at a better time. He said they were grateful to the company for the gesture and appealed to other individuals and organizations to find space to assist provide the hospital with vital equipment and supplies.