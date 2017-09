Ex-Black Stars and Hearts of Oak winger, Laryea Kingston, has revealed that he was scouted by football tactician the late Jones Attuquayefio.

According to Kingston he was scouted by the 2000 African coach of the year when he was playing for a colts club in Accra called Cowlane Babies.

Below is video of what Kingston said on the Football Legends Night Show on GH One TV.

قالب وردپرس

Comments