Jinapor, Asenso should not sue A Plus – Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the government New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen has advised deputy chiefs of staff, Abu Jinapor and Francis Asesno Boakye not to take legal action against musician, A Plus who falsely accused them of corruption.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Monday September 18, cleared the two senior government appointees of corruption describing the allegation levelled against them by A Plus as baseless, unsubstantiated and without credibility.

The Musician had accused Messers Jinapor and Asenso Boakye of corruption, claiming the duo had interfered in the management of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and in his opinion that amounted to corruption.

But at the end of a comprehensive probe by the police, the investigative body concluded that:

“Their intervention was transparent, borne out of the protection of public interest without and consistent with their duties as Chiefs of Staff. From the foregoing, the allegation of corruption was found to be baseless, unsustanciated and without credibility.”

Some have suggested that Messers Jinapor and Asenso Boakye, must head to the court to sue the controversial musician for defamation as he’s soiled their reputation and by extension brought the Presidency into disrepute.

However Nana Obiri Boahen, stated that though they’ve the legal and moral rights to sue A Plus, the duo must temper justice with mercy.

“Yes, Asenso Boakye and Abu Jinapor will be very right in hauling A Plus to court to sue him for damages. But I advise that they don’t do that. Everyone now knows they’re very clean as I always maintained ever since this spurious allegation was first made. A Plus should learn a lesson from this, that it doesn’t pay to spread such falsehood when you have no empirical evidence to back your allegation. He should be left to go scot free.”

But Nana Obiri Boahen expressing what he said is his personal, nonetheless noted that the NPP leadership may not take the matter lightly when it comes up for discussing at meeting.