I won’t mind visiting Myanmar over Rohingya crisis – Ras Mubarak

2017-09-19

MP for Kumbungu, and the leader of the Freedom and Justice Group, Ras Mubarak, is open to visiting Myanmar, as the Asian country contends with allegations of state-sponsored ethnic cleansing of Muslim Minority Rohingya population.

But if the opportunity arises, Mr. Mubarak said he would seize it.

“It wouldn’t be an option off the table. It is something I would look at again, and if the need arises to go to Myanmar and see for myself, and up the activism against this grotesque killing of people, why not? I will be happy to do that,” he said on Eyewitness News.

“As a Muslim, I care about human beings. It is a human rights issue. It has absolutely nothing to do with religion or politics, and we have got to be each others keeper.”

Mr. Mubarak has been passionate about the escalating humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, and he led his pressure group on a demonstration on Monday in Ghana’s capital, Accra.

They have accused world leaders of turning a blind eye to the happenings in Myanmar, and they presented a petition to the Israeli Embassy in Ghana, who they accused of supporting the Asian state with weapons

Rohingyas have been fleeing attacks in Western Myanmar, specifically Rakhine state, which began on August 25, 2017.

The military has been accused of burning Rohingya villages, but the army has explained that it is only responding to attacks by militants and not targeting civilians.