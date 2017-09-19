I will contest GFA presidency seat if Nyantakyi gives me green light – Osei Palmer

Vice chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee Winfred Osei <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505854830_414_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Vice chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee Winfred Osei ‘Palmer’ has disclosed that he will only contest the Ghana Football Association presidency only if he receives backing from current president Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Osei Palmer, who is also the head of the Finance Committee of the FA, admitted on Happy FM’s Anopa Bosuo Sports hosted by Moses Antwi Benefo PJ Mozey that the Vice President position is by appointment so he couldn’t have a view on that but since the president position is by election, he has the right to contest but he will only consider running for that position only on the blessings of Kwesi Nyantakyi.

“You cannot look at being the Vice President of the FA because that position is strictly by appointment. For the position of president, I am very much qualified for it but I will only consider running for that position only if President Kwesi Nyantakyi gives me the green light. This is the only point where I will consider going in for that position. Palmer told Happy FM.

The battle for who succeeds Kwesi Nyantakyi as Ghana Football Association president in 2019 is on as George Afriyie, Kurt Okraku and Nana Yaw Amponsah are front liners for the showdown.

