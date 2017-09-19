‘I thank my wife and my girlfriend’ – Mohammed Anas

Anas doubled the lead in the 22nd minute with a powerful effort from distance <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505863828_624_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian striker Mohammed Anas scored a brace to help ten-man Free State Stars beat Polokwane City 3-2 on the road on Tuesday in the PLS.

He opened the scoring in the 16th minute as he fired home from close range, after George Chigova failed to hold onto Potsane’s strike.

Three minutes later, Stars had their third goal when captain Paulus Masehe beat Chigova with an effort from distance.

However, things turned sour for Stars in the 38th minute when Masehe was sent off after picking up his second yellow card.

Nevertheless, 3-0 was how the score remained as the sides entered the halftime break.

Polokwane managed to pull a goal back in the 58th minute courtesy of a header from Walter Musona.

Rise and Shine opted for a chane after 65 minutes as Rendani Ndou replaced Vusimuzi Mngomezulu.

The hosts managed to reduce the deficit again with 10 minutes remaining as Sammy Seabi fired past Badra Sangare.

