I sing better than Fuse ODG – Rison

The worst enemy to creativity is self-doubt. In this light, fast rising Ghanaian-Nigerian singer, Rison has confidently revealed that he sings better than internationally acclaimed Afro pop artiste Fuse ODG.

Nana Richard Abiona, aka Fuse ODG, is an English recording artist of Ghanaian descent who is best known for his 2013 single “Antenna” which peaked at number 7 on the UK Singles Chart.

Rison’s professional introduction to the music industry started as a writer for a New York based Production Company called Overdrive between 2012/13.

His major breakthrough was when he emerged the best performer after his electrifying live performance this summer in Washington DC where he thrilled over twenty thousand patrons.

Speaking in a telephone conversation from his residence in Atlanta (USA) with Razzonline.com in line with whether he believes he is currently doing better than Fuse ODG, Rison delineated candidly that:

“Oh yes. I sing better than Fuse ODG…if am able to get hard working management team like what Fuse is having, i will be the best musician ever to be produced in our part of the world…Just compare our songs and be the judge. When it comes to high notes am simply the best”, Rison confidently opined to Razzonine.com

Anthony Rison aka RISON is a multi-talented musician who strides in all genres and well noted for songs like ‘Falling in Love’, Bedroom Bully,’Maradona , ‘Shor Onaabu” and I don’t Want to Wait featuring Pappy Kojo

Watch Rison and Fuse ODG’s music video below and be the judge.