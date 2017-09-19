I had sex with a lady in a movable toilet – Toosweet Annan

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: ghpage.com

2017-09-19

Toosweet Annan

Ghanaian actor, Toosweet Annan has made some shocking revelation when he was hosted on the “Tonight Show” by Andre Adote Tandoh.

According to the handsome Ghanaian actor, he once had sex with a lady at a public toilet.

The actor who is popularly known to be a womanizer and was once in the news for sending a video of himself masturbating to a lady in the USA whom he was later accused of duping made the confession when he was asked the worse sin he has committed.

In answering the question, Toosweet Annan said:

“ The worst sin, I made out with a woman in a movable toilet at a funeral “.

He further revealed that the urge was on and the was no time to make plans hence the public toilet.

Well, the actor who is also a visual artist went on to say the first thing he looks out in ladies he is attracted to is how pretty their legs are, skin and nails. And he confessed his all-time crush Ghanaian actress is Nadia Buari.