I don’t care performing on a plywood stage – Stonebwoy

The award winning Ghanaian dancehall act was spotted on a small sized alleged plywood made stage as he performed to the patrons who trooped into witness his implausible performance.

Some Ghanaians have expressed dissatisfaction about the multiple award winning singer Stonebwoy who carries the accolade “Global Champion” performing on such a stage which is somehow detrimental to his brand.

His critic’s complained the My Name singer should have at least considered his big brand and not fall for such mediocrity.

But Stonebwoy in a latest interview with 4Syte TV, he reacted to critics saying;

“I saw that article also because I am very active on social media. I felt the person just wanted to say something because stages are built and these are young people who are trying to build something. This event was the second edition.

I was looking at it from a legacy point of view and not just the business point of view because down the line I would be able to say I was part of those who helped build that. But then the same article went on to say it was a splendid show. I am one of the artist who will go back to the carpet and start. That is why I’m where I am.

“I have performed on every type of platform, from MTV Base to One Africa to performing with Lauryn Hill. I would even perform on a stony platform just for my people if I have to.

I don’t really care what stage it is once I’m impacting the people with the music. Stages are built with things and covered so performing on what you feel is a plywood stage is not demeaning at all.”