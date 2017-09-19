Hot Audio: ‘Charge A Plus for causing fear and panic’

The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is calling for punitive sanction against controversial musician, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus for making baseless corruption allegations against Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, and Abu Jinapor.

According to Kwame Baffoe, he has always known A-Plus as a pathological liar thus the outcome of the police investigation did not come to him as a surprise.

His comment follows dismissal of allegations made against two deputy chiefs of staff by A-Plus describing the allegations as baseless, unsubstantiated and without merit.

The police, in a statement Monday described A-Plus’ claims as “baseless”, adding that it’s an “unsubstantiated” allegation.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, stated that A-Plus could not prove his corruption allegations against the two government officials.

Mr. Abu Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye have thus been cleared by the police department; explaining that they have not committed any crime as claimed by the “Aben Be Bom” hit maker.

According to the Director General of the Police CID, Commissioner of Police Bright Oduro, a thorough investigation into the allegations reveal that it lacks credibility.

“The allegation of corruption of corruption was found to be baseless, unsubstantiated and without credibility,” the statement read.

But Kwame Baffoe on Accra-based Neat FM Tuesday called on the police to charge A-Plus for causing fear and panic.

He feels vindicated since ” I knew A-Plus concocted the story for selfish gains”.

“I always say that A Plus is a liar and only enjoys tarnishing people’s image for his selfish interest. I knew he had no evidence to support his baseless allegations against them, and for a person to make such allegations should not be allowed to go scot-free. He should be arrested now for causing fear and panic” he stated.

Abronye DC as he is popularly called wondered why the police has not arrested him for making such unfounded allegation against presidential staffers.

He also called on Abu Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye to sue A-Plus for defamation to serve as a deterrent to others.

Abronye DC added that A-Plus’ gaffe should serve as an example to anyone seeking to make any allegation against a public officer without proof.

Click on attached audio for more

