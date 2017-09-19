Hot Audio: Akufo-Addo seeking to correct errors in history – Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has fired salvos at Ghanaians criticizing President’s Akufo-Addo’s decision to move founder’s day from September 21 to August 4.

According to him, it is not surprising that members of Convention People’s Party (CPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have failed to appreciate the move since they see nothing good in the Nana Addo government.

President Akufo-Addo has decided to propose a legislation to Parliament to designate 4th August as FOUNDERS DAY, and 21st September as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, both of which will be observed as public holidays.

The President has also issued an Executive Instrument to commemorate this year’s celebration of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day as a public holiday.

But CPP said contrary to claims by the government, the President has no interest in correcting the history of Ghana.

According to them, it is about protecting President Akufo-Addo’s family lineage.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosi Sen Monday, Lawyer Obiri Boahen could not fathom why members of the CPP are ranting over the issue when indeed they are nowhere near the presidency.

“Did I hear the CPP complaining over the issue? Instead of them wasting their energy battling for opposition seat from the NDC and the PNC, they are ranting over history and founder.

Obiri Boahen wondered why the issue should even be a subject of debate especially when others played a role leading to Ghana’s independent.

“This is something that we should not even be fighting over, he said. Nobody is denying the fact that in Ghana’s history Nkrumah was the first among them”.

Obiri Boahen, however, questioned the NDC’s role in the debate especially when they have nothing to do with them but Nkrumahists.

“What exactly is their beef-this is not about NDC, it is about Ghanaians.”

He said the NDC should focus on their internal issues and deal with it and leave the issue to those who matter to talk about it.

Nana Obiri Boahen maintained that all President Akufo-Addo is seeking to do is to correct the errors in history.

Listen to Obiri Boahen

