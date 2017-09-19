‘Greedy’ Lilwin caused the downfall of Agya Koo, Kwaku Manu – Woman alleges

Entertainment of Monday, 18 September 2017

Ghanaian fast-rising artist, Patapaa whose popular song ‘One Corner’ has gained immense recognition across the nation has lambasted renowned comedian and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah LiWin for stealing his hit single.

The Swedru-based artiste in an interview on Adom News disclosed that Lilwin’s manager, Zack GH wanted him to feature on a music video but declined.

Lilwin and his camp after sensing that the musician was being difficult went ahead without any agreement to record a similar version of the song, naming his ‘corner corner’.

Days later, Patapaa said Zack called again and told him Lilwin had recorded a song titled ‘corner Corner’ – a situation he described an unfortunate.

The Kumawood actor who was excited and wanted to update his fans streamed the video shot of the stolen song live on his Facebook page.

This angered some social media users including his own fans who seized the opportunity to descend on him for being ‘selfish and greedy’.

In relation to that, Some Ghanaians especially social media users, have registered their displeasure over the distasteful conduct of Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin.

A certain lady, in a recorded video, has described Lilwin as the greediest person she has ever seen and had taken advantage of this fiasco to say more things about lilwin.—The things she said, we at Ghpage.com see it as damning.

According to her, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin is so greedy to the extent that, he caused the downfall of Agya Koo and his own colleague, Kwaku Manu.

She alleged further that, Lilwin had introduced his girlfriend to Kumawood in order to compete and eventually kill Nana Ama McBrown’s shine.

The lady, who seems to have a peculiar history with the actor said Lilwin did a similar act to them and stole their right and ownership to the “Boss nation music”. ( A music label Lilwin now owns).