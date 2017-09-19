Ghanaians are suffering; life is not all about Free SHS – John Jinapor

Former Deputy Minister of Power John Jinapor <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505850415_116_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former Deputy Minister of Power and Member of Parliament (MP) for Yapei Kusawgu, John Jinapor has accused government of worsening the plight of Ghanaians even though they promised to make it better.

According to him, the NPP promised to reduce fuel prices but months into their winning the election, nothing has been done and this is making Ghanaians suffer.

“Fuel prices this year have gone up more than five times, contrary to the promises made by the NPP last year that President Mahama was wicked and a devil hence the incremental fuel prices, and so they will reduce it when voted for. In April, there was 15 per cent increment in fuel prices. The Energy Sector Levy that we introduced, they described it as obnoxious and said they will remove it but when they came, they are continuing with the levy. Ghanaians listened more to your promises and voted for you and so they should fulfil those promises.

“Ghanaians are suffering and we (NDC) are really getting calls from Ghanaians and so when it goes on like this, we will act on it. The options are many, there are a lot of options under the constitution and so in the coming days we will roll out our programmes to demonstrate our frustration,” he said while speaking in an interview on Accra 100.5FM, Tuesday.

