Freedom and Justice group demonstrates against Myanmar crisis

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-19

The group called on the International Community to take immediate action to end the attack.

Members of the Freedom and Justice, a pressure group, led by Mr Ras Mubarak, Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, on Monday demonstrated to register their displeasure with the human rights abuses of Muslim Minority in Myanmar.

The group called on the International Community to take immediate action to end the attack.

During the protest, the group presented a petition to the Israeli Embassy in Ghana, with a demand for immediate cessation of the sale of offensive weapons, training of military and other security forces of Myanmar, specifically in the Rakhine State.

“The Army in Myanmar is engaged in what the UN describes as the ‘systematic textbook definition of genocide and ethnic cleansing’ of the Rohingya Muslim Minority in Myanmar.

“Rohingya men and boys have been hunted like animals, captured, tortured, shot and killed. Their mutilated bodies have been burned or fed to vultures.

“Rohingya women and girls have been beaten, raped and physically abused. Over 70,000 of their homes have been burned to the ground. More than 400,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar on foot for days to Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

“Pregnant women with infant children are among the abused and tortured,’’ Mr Mubarak said.

He said the elderly have been left to their own devices without care: no food, no water, no shelter and no mercy.

The world’s major news and media houses are showing evidence of a grotesque persecution of a defenceless minority group by the Military in Myanmar.

According to the Group, Israel’s continuous support and sale of weapons and training of the Myanmar Military was a tacit support and approval of the ethnic cleansing, genocide and religious discrimination of the Rohingya Muslims.

“We find it tragic that the state of Israel will continue to sell arms to Myanmar when there are clear evidences that there is a deliberate and calculated attempt to exterminate a minority group.

The group called on Israel to join in condemning the genocides and ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims by the Military.