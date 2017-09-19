Fire burn ‘fake’ Lilwin – Shatta Wale supports Patapaa

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-09-19

Self-acclaimed king of Dance Hall in Ghana, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known by the stage name Shatta Wale has added his voice to the ongoing controversy involving Lil Win and Patapaa over the ownership of the popular “One Corner” song.

The “Dance Hall Commando” song maker took to his Facebook page to express his support for the song and its singer, Patapaa.

The “Taking Over” hitmaker indicated that the song had been made popular by the public and it was an act of God.

Shatta Wale wrote, “Patapaaa one corner, no video, no airplay, street support. Only God can do this no be man …God bless the real ones and fire bun da fake ones…One corner is my song”.

The dance hall artiste indicated that the singer did not spend so much money to promote his song but the song has managed to be heard all over Ghana and this was made possible by the efforts of many music lovers.

The “Ayoo” singer insinuated that what it would have taken money to do, has been rather achieved by innovation and support from the ‘streets’.

There have been recent reports in the media that popular Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah known in showbiz as Lil Win has also produced a new song titled “Corner Corner”.

1It has however been purported that the new song released by the Kumawood actor has many features as the “one Corner” song.

The issue has therefore contributed to some form of tussle between Patapaa and Lil Win over the originality of the song.

After this revelation, some social media users have taken to the internet to burst out at Lil Win for what they consider to be his “plagiarism” of the popular song. Lil Win is belived to be already shooting a music video for his “Corner Corner” song.

