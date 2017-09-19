‘Eulogize JB Danquah with a funeral’

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described as “a waste of time” President’s Akufo-Addo’s decision to move founder’s day from September 21 to August 4.

According to Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the move it implemented will amount to changing Ghana’s history in favour of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition.

President Akufo-Addo has come under a barrage of attacks after he revealed plans to present a legislation before Parliament to set aside August 4 as a day to celebrate the many founders of Ghana ditching September 21 as the commemorative day for Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President and a key figure in the fight for freedom from British colonial rule.

September 21, which is the birthday of Dr Nkrumah, however, has been renamed Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, and together with August 4, will be marked as a public holiday.

But the arguments advanced by government the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) believes are lame.

In support, Asiedu Nketia on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem said they will resist any attempt by President Akufo-Addo to change Ghana’s history.

He indicated that, it is an established fact that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah fought for the independence of Ghana and not the father and grandfather of the President Akufo-Addo as “he wants all of us to believe”.

General Mosquito as he is popularly called suggested the President can organize a grand funeral for his grandfather J.B Danquah and father William Akufo-Addo to honour them.

“We won’t allow Akufo-Addo to change our history so he should organized a funeral to honour his ancestry in his hometown”.

Meanwhile, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will be embarking on a solidarity march on Thursday, September 21, 2017, “to commemorate the Founder’s Day Celebration of the birthday of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the Founder and first President of the Republic of Ghana”.