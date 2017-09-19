Ete Dakitse launches ‘L’amour Vrai (True Love)’ album

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: Chris Koney

2017-09-19

Ete is widely known across the francophone African music space as Ete Dakitse <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505863461_193_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Alliance Française d’Accra, the French cultural center in Accra will come alive on Saturday 23rd September 2017 when exceptional crooner and gifted African musician, Ete Dakitse, launches his maiden album.

Titled “L’amour Vrai” (meaning True Love), the ten track album is to cement Ete Dakitse’s place as one of the fastest rising and promising African voices on the international music stage having recently performed at a series of private events in London and Scotland.

Some of the singles on the album which have started receiving heavy rotations on radio and television are ‘British Lady’, ‘Love by Nature’, ‘L’amour Vrai’, ‘Persévère’ and ‘Jamais Sans Toi’. All the songs on the album were recorded in South Africa by Sunset Recording Studios.

Speaking about the album, an elated Ete Dakitse said “I am very excited and very thankful to God for all the good things he has done for me and how far he has brought me. One of the popular songs on the album is ‘British Lady’ as you rightly said. It is a song dedicated to the British Monarch and every properly behaved lady. Another favourite song is ‘Persévère’ (Persevere), an inspirational song urging people never to give up in life despite the circumstance or situation they might find themselves in.”

Born Ete Komlan Dakitse – Benissan in the Togolese capital, Lome, he recently performed at the Glam Africa Ball held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra with His Excellency, President Nana Akuffo Addo and other high profiled personalities in attendance.

Ete is widely known across the francophone African music space as Ete Dakitse. His unique and sweet soft singing voice is complimented by his ability to sing in two languages – French and English.